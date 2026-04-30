Police need a complete overhaul

No doubt there are honest, dedicated cops prepared to put their lives on the line to make this country safer.

Having listened to the breakdown of how the South African Police Service (Saps) intended to spend its R127 billion budget in the 2026-2027 financial year, we are comforted by the fact that at least 80% of it is going towards salaries and benefits… which is a good thing, isn’t it, because at least these estimated 185 000 are working in a country with horrific unemployment.

Crime? Well, we suppose that could be fought with some of the remaining 20%. Or not.

The money left over after personnel costs – a substantial R25 billion – will probably get spent on “operational expenditures” which, according to acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, are predominantly for goods and services, and for equipment used to perform services.

In other words, the sort of place where connected comrades – and their accomplices providing such services – can eat.

If you think that is too cynical a view of our policing, then consider both the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the evidence being heard by parliament’s portfolio committee on the police.

The facts, the allegations and the manifest ducking and diving by those called to testify, speak to a criminal justice system that is riddled with corruption.

No doubt there are honest, dedicated cops prepared to put their lives on the line to make this country safer.

They are not the ones being summoned to spill their guts.

But, watching the spectacle of their bosses squirming when pushed on their dodgy behaviour must be disheartening.

The police service, as well as the rest of the criminal justice system, including some courts, requires a thorough investigation and overhaul.

More than that, we would suggest that mandatory sentences be introduced for any crimes committed while in a police uniform, because those people should be held to a much higher standard of trust.