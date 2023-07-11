WATCH: Ramaphosa roasted over ‘90% of our people have electricity’ remark

By Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been roasted on social media after saying more than 90% of people in South Africa have access to electricity.

He also claimed that 89% of citizens have access to water.

The ANC president made the remarks during his closing address at the party’s four-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

Ramaphosa, in the political overview, covered progress that the ANC has made towards service delivery.

Electricity for all

Despite a number of service delivery protests, Ramaphosa said the ANC has done well to electrify homes in the country.

“Looking at the penetration of electricity, there has been increasing penetration of connectivity and it has lowered quite a bit in two provinces, but in the main, we have more than 90% of our people having access to electricity connectivity.

“If you go through our continent, in a number of developing economic countries, you do not find the connectivity to electricity in the way that we have it here. A number of countries hover around 50% to 60%.

“This ANC-led government has ensured that access to electricity to our people has reached more than 90% of our people. That is a significant achievement,” Ramaphosa said.

The president’s remarks were slammed on Twitter.

One person asked if 90% of people were paying for electricity.

One person asked if 90% of people were paying for electricity.

Another, Susan Scholtz, said despite Ramaphosa's claims, the access to supply was intermittent.

“Sir, there is a difference between having access to water and electricity and actually have water and electricity. Now, 100% of the population wonder when access will just disappear. Please check the people of Giyani and come back.”

"Sir, there is a difference between having access to water and electricity and actually have water and electricity. Now, 100% of the population wonder when access will just disappear. Please check the people of Giyani and come back."

Dash Stevens said South Africa cannot be compared to other countries.

“Easy to look good when you compare yourself to the lowest competitors. It’s like saying we’re not the lowest on the log but second lowest.”

Dash Stevens said South Africa cannot be compared to other countries.

"Easy to look good when you compare yourself to the lowest competitors. It's like saying we're not the lowest on the log but second lowest."

ANC victory in 2024

During his closing address, Ramaphosa said he is confident that the ANC will be victorious in the 2024 general election.

He said the ANC election manifesto indaba was important in addressing service delivery challenges.

“l leave this meeting really with my spirits lifted and I think all of us do. And with this, I do believe we’ve got a really good platform for the African National Congress to go to the 2024 election with victory wrapped around our hands without any doubt. You have laid the foundation for that victory.”

