Coalition governments a ‘danger zone’ – Ramaphosa says ANC wants ‘clear majority’

With elections looming later this month, there's a prevalent prediction that the ANC might fall short of securing over 50% of the national vote.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Freedom Day National Celebration at Union Buildings in Pretoria on 27 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed that the African National Congress (ANC) wants to avoid a coalition government for South Africa, referring to it as a “danger zone”.

Coalitions have generated a great deal of debate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

With elections looming later this month, there’s a prevalent prediction that the ANC might fall short of securing over 50% of the national vote.

ALSO READ: ANC coalition possibilities: A left, right or centre plan?

In such an event, the ruling party would be compelled to forge a coalition to maintain its grip on power.

While coalition governance is uncharted territory for South Africa at the national level, various metropolitan municipalities, like the City of Johannesburg, have already witnessed the formation of such alliances among political parties.

However, these coalitions have often encountered significant challenges and stumbling blocks along the way.

ANC wants ‘clear majority’

Speaking during an ANC-hosted event held at the Tayfin Estate in Centurion on Tuesday, Ramaphosa empahasised that the governing party was targeting a “clear majority so that we never have a coalition”.

The president said the ANC was cautious about forming a coalition government due to the risk of instability as seen at local municipal level.

“We have seen what coalitions do. Some people speak lovingly about coalitions and they say we are now looking forward to the ANC being cut to size, being below 50%.

“Let me tell you, that will be the danger zone for our country,” Ramaphosa told business leaders.

READ MORE: ANC/DA coalition: better politically/economically; risk of unrest higher

He stressed that South Africa needed “a strong government that will be led by a single political party.

“The other parties in the [government of local unity] can participate, however, we need one party and I know that party. There’s only one party that can do and it’s called the ANC.”

[WATCH] ANC President, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) business luncheon currently underway at the Tayfin Estate in Centurion.



“We want a clear majority on the 29th of May 2024”#VoteANC2024 #LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/HZJJzdTuiz — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 14, 2024

A national dialogue on coalitions was held at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) last August.

At the time, Deputy President Paul Mashatile indicated that the outcome of engagements on the dialogue may result in legislation to manage coalitions.

ANC losing electoral support

South Africa will head to the polls on 29 May.

The ANC has lost support in most recent national and local government elections. The ruling party won the 2019 elections with a reduced majority of 57.50%.

This was down from the 62.15% it won in the 2014 elections.

Factional infighting within the ANC has also led to splinter parties forming – the latest being the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

These could cause the ANC to losing votes in the 2024 elections.

NOW READ: ANC-DA coalition would be best for South Africa, says political analyst