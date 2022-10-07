Dirk Lotriet
7 Oct 2022
Opinion

Reminder of struggle to be a dad

Dirk Lotriet

On Monday you will become a husband. Which is often the first step to becoming a father. And I think you will be a great one.

Picture: iStock
You’re getting married on Monday, my son. You won’t remember the day I first saw you, but I’ll never forget it as long as I live. It was the Thursday before Francois Pienaar and Kitch Christie’s Transvaal team won the Super 10 for the first time. I walked with you from the theatre to a room where they counted your fingers and toes before they bathed and dressed you and put you in my arms. You looked at me with bright, uncertain eyes. I was just as unsure of myself. “Hello,” I said. And then, with panic in my heart,...

