Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

The street braai that turned into a sokkie rave

Picture of Sonja Brown

By Sonja Brown

3 minute read

20 August 2025

05:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

What started as a cheerful plan to meet the neighbours turned into a carnival of techno remixes, rogue fire and unexpected karaoke.

The street braai that turned into a sokkie rave

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

When I moved into a new neighbourhood, I thought hosting a casual street braai would be the perfect way to meet the neighbours. You know – friendly chats over boerewors. Easy. Civilised. Delightful.

I sent out cheerful WhatsApps and printed a flyer with little flames and smiley emojis.

“Street Braai! Saturday at 3! Bring your own meat, drinks, chairs and smiles!” I even invited grumpy old Mr van der Merwe from number 14, despite the fact that he once yelled at me because my wheelie bin “looked lazy”.

At 2.45pm, the first guest arrived – fashionably early, of course. It was Susan from across the street. Then came Gary – wearing only very tight Boerboel shorts and flipflops, holding a cooler box and a vuvuzela.

He said he was “ready to party”. By 4.15pm, someone had brought a fold-up disco light and a potato salad that was sweating harder than me.

I had thoughtfully prepared a chilled playlist, but then Willem rolled up with a speaker the size of a small fridge, blaring Afrikaans techno remixes of ’80s love ballads.

Suddenly my braai had turned into a sokkie rave. Old ladies were starting to line dance. Kids were eating marshmallows straight from the bag. I had lost control.

At one point, the braai caught proper flame – not the good kind. Just as I was putting it out with my “decorative” watering can, a neighbour offered her vegan sausages.

ALSO READ: Neighbourhood secret agents are always watching

“They taste just like meat,” she promised. They didn’t. This sparked an argument between her and Oom Jan, who claimed her wors was “an insult to meat and fire”.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Gary’s shorts got singed. There was panic. He called it “a brush with death”. We called it a highlight.

By 6pm, someone’s child was asleep in a camping chair, holding a chicken wing, and two neighbours were debating conspiracy theories over peppermint crisp tart.

Oom van der Merwe, who we’d all thought hated fun, took a sip of someone’s brandy and started doing karaoke. He nailed it.

It wasn’t what I expected. I didn’t get polite conversations and small talk. I got chaos, laughter, rogue fire, suspicious salads and more personality than I ever bargained for.

But somehow, in the ashes of overcooked wors and disco-fried nerves, I found something else: a neighbourhood.

Messy, noisy, slightly flammable – but full of heart.

NOW READ: Neighbourhood secret agents are always watching

Read more on these topics

braai neighbourhood party

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Ian Cameron, DA colleagues escape hijack attempt in Philippi after police academy visit
Politics Gigaba and Mchunu in trouble with the ANC: ‘It looks like people with diverging views are being purged’
News Vaal Dam level still leaves surrounding businesses gatvol [VIDEO]
Courts Tshwane faces backlash from Afrikaner community
Betway PSL Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro dies at 40

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp