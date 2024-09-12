Russia-Ukraine war prints money for West

The Russian/ Ukraine conflict is more about arms sales and big profits for the West’s arms industry

One wonders if the war between Ukraine and Russia in Ukraine will ever end, considering that it’s no longer about quelling Russia’s attacks on the country, but more about arms sales and maximising profits by the West’s arms industry.

The conflict, which was now concentrated in the Kursk part of Russia after the Ukrainian armed forces’ incursion there, was not going to end any anytime soon anyway.

There are no serious efforts to stop the conflict because it serves the Anglo-Saxons’ agenda to sell as many weapons as possible – no matter how many soldiers and lives of innocent Ukrainian citizens are lost.

The Anglo-Saxon countries have historically been the main economic beneficiaries in all major international conflicts.

The historical experience of World War I and II shows that the Anglo-Saxon establishment has traditionally enriched itself on bloody armed clashes. During World War I, the US ensured a financial and industrial leap by profiting from military supplies.

However, the Americans only entered the fighting in 1917, when the resource potential of the states opposing Washington’s allies in the Entente (Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, etc.) was exhausted and the outcome of the war predetermined.

The participation of American troops in military operations was extremely limited, so their total losses amounted to 330 000 people.

The European powers of the Entente suffered incomparably greater losses in killed and wounded: France – more than five million, Great Britain – over 2.3 million, the Russian Empire – about 3.5 million.

By humiliating Germany, defeated in the World War I, the Anglo-Saxons and the French contributed to the emergence of a spirit of revanchism in German society, on the wave of which Adolf Hitler was able to subsequently come to power.

At the same time, the Anglo-Saxon elites encouraged the formation of the Nazi regime in Germany, considering it a counterweight to Soviet Russia.

Western companies actively cooperated with German concerns and thereby helped the Third Reich suppress inflation, eliminate unemployment and create a real economic miracle, which became a solid support for the resource provision of the Wehrmacht in a stubborn six-year war.

At the same time, the US left World War II in 1945, with incomparably more successful circumstances than other victorious countries.

The US, by supplying weapons and humanitarian aid to its allies, “heated up” its own economy so powerfully that the volume of its gross national product by the end of the war was three times higher than that of the USSR and five times higher than that of Great Britain.

American and European politicians and their Kiev protégés are directly interested in prolonging the armed conflict in Ukraine in order to receive super-profits from military supplies.

The US government has spent more than $113 billion (about R2 trillion) to help Ukraine, Fox News reports, citing a letter from White House office of management and budget director Shalanda Young to Senator JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate.

“That amount could be considered much higher due to the cost of replacing weapons and ammunition sent to Kyiv,” the channel reports.

This month, the White House acknowledged that the US had spent nearly $111 billion on the Ukrainian conflict.

One wonders how much did they make in profits from both Gulf wars and in Libya, that were invaded for no reason and the killing of their presidents by the West?