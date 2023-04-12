It seems as if SA has sided with Russia, and this is a risky gamble

By Sibusiso Mkwanazi

South Africa’s close ties with Russia are causing tension with Western allies. Tension is an inevitable part of any relationship. At some point, awkward and uncomfortable conversations need to take place.

When there is tension in a marriage, the involved parties are not just the couple who have been distant, sleeping in different rooms and most probably not talking to each other. Their offspring, families, in-laws, friends and neighbours are stuck in the middle.

The SA government is in the very same predicament where it does not know who to choose when it comes to Russia and the West.

ALSO READ: SA’s stance on Russia could see country lose R400 billion in trade – report

Despite the International Criminal Court issuing a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine and for abusing endless human rights, Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership continue to take a neutral stance on the matter.

This is like the child of a couple who are going through the process of a divorce having to pick who they stay with, while there are various options.

On one hand, the father is a known abuser who continues to bully people he does not agree with. The mother is not squeaky clean either, continuing to interfere in various neighbours’ business and how they live their lives, going as far as controlling them by offering money when it suits her. It is an extremely tough decision for any child to make but at the end of the day, one has to be made.

ALSO READ: No chance of SA arresting Putin when he visits

So far, it seems as if Souda has sided with Russia, and this is a risky gamble.

According to aunty IMF (International Monetary Fund), Souda exports 50 times more to the US than it does to the former Soviet Union. Aunty IMF also says Mzansi exports 150 times more to Europe than it does to Russia.

To make things worse, our five biggest investors are the Netherlands, US, Germany, Belgium and UK, all contributing more than $136 billion (about R2.4 trillion) between them. Contrast this to Russia’s $5 million.

Psychologists and chief risk officers are advising middle-born Souda that she risks losing about R400 billion in trade deals with the West, as she continues to cosy up with uncle Phuthini.

ALSO READ: ANC visit evidence of strengthening SA/Russia ties, Putin’s safety

Of course what makes this even trickier is that Souda should not choose a side based purely on who can pay for school fees, food and clothing.