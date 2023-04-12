Putin and Bester: The topics that dominated Presidency briefing

By Cornelia Le Roux

Spokesperson to the Presidency Vincent Magwenya was bombarded with questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin and “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester during a media briefing about Ramaphosa’s public programme at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on Wednesday.

‘We have this spanner in the works with Putin’

In this file photo, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the first plenary session as part of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, on 24 October 2019. Photo: Sergei Chirikov/ POOL/ AFP

The 15th Brics summit, where the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will convene, is set to take place in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August.

Magwenya was asked about the government’s efforts to find a way to skirt around the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Putin.

“When South Africa engages, we engage to continue dialogue between Brics countries, but now we have this spanner in the works with Putin,” he said.

Putin is charged with the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Magwenya did not confirm a City Press report this week that the government might have to ensure Putin attends the summit remotely to obviate the ICC’s order for his arrest upon his arrival on South African soil.

The spokesperson merely said “government is still working on finding a solution”.

Putin attending BRICS summit? Do not ‘blow matters out of proportion

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. Photo: GCIS

Another question asked during the briefing, referred to the Presidency’s confirmation to News24 that Ramaphosa will be sending an envoy to the US to discuss South Africa’s position regarding Russia.

The Presidency spokesperson said the media “should not blow matters out of proportion” by assuming that every discussion with the US involves Russia and the Ukraine.

“This is somewhat of an exaggeration. Of course, the US and other diplomatic partners will continue to raise the question.

“Naturally all Brics members need to attend the summit. Ramaphosa discussed the issue of Putin’s attendance during his recent Ugandan state visit, as well as with his Tanzanian counterpart [President Samia Suluhu Hassan] in March.”

Thabo Bester repatriation: Tanzanian legal system must run its course

Magwenya failed to provide a possible time frame for the repatriation of convicted murderer and “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester, saying a delegation has arrived in Tanzania this week.

According to the spokesperson, Ramaphosa is fully aware of the Bester saga and is confident the notorious criminal will be brought back to South Africa when the Tanzanian legal system around repatriation has run its course.

Bester, his accomplice girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and Mozambican national Zakaria Alberto were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, after a high-speed chase last Friday.

In response to questions about Bester’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, Magwenya said Ramaphosa was “disturbed” that such an incident was allowed to happen.

The president however felt encouraged that these failures were followed by a rapid response resulting in several arrests. This points to the country’s “robust justice system” and should be viewed as “an opportunity to rebuild the state at all levels”.

