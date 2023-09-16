Opinion

SA heritage is worth preserving

What sets us apart, even from other African countries, is the sheer diversity of experiences on offer to both local and foreign tourists.

SANParks: SA heritage is worth preserving

South African National Parks (SANParks) has a great idea to encourage people to appreciate our amazing natural resources – the "mahala" (free) week when entry fees are waived at most parks. We agree with Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy, who said: "National Parks Week is an ideal opportunity for us to introduce the majesty and beauty of the country's national parks to the people, especially to communities who seldom get to experience and enjoy these areas of conservation, cultural heritage and biological diversity."

South African National Parks (SANParks) has a great idea to encourage people to appreciate our amazing natural resources – the “mahala” (free) week when entry fees are waived at most parks.

We agree with Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy, who said: “National Parks Week is an ideal opportunity for us to introduce the majesty and beauty of the country’s national parks to the people, especially to communities who seldom get to experience and enjoy these areas of conservation, cultural heritage and biological diversity.”

SANParks believes the week may well encourage people who live near parks and who in the past have felt excluded from enjoying them, the opportunity to take pride in our nation’s natural and cultural heritage.

South Africa is one of the most blessed countries in the world when it comes to attractions of natural beauty and cultural or historic importance. What sets us apart, even from other African countries, is the sheer diversity of experiences on offer to both local and foreign tourists.

Our parks are also an important economic asset, because they are at the core of any visitor offering. Hopefully our park visitors will discover this week that this heritage is worth preserving.

