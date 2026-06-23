SA vs UK leaders: Comparing apples to oranges

Leadership turnover alone is a poor measure of democratic strength, especially when compared with public expectations of accountability.

The clever observation on X yesterday by former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa about the resignation of British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer may not be the “gotcha!” win he might think it is, especially if the implication is that our democracy in South Africa is, somehow, superior.

“UK has had 10 prime ministers in a decade to our 5 in 32 years,” Shilowa opined, as if fewer heads of state denotes a more stable country.

But, positioning the two countries for a comparison does produce some interesting results.

First, Starmer will step down as a prime minister whose popularity has plummeted in just two years, following his Labour Party’s landslide general election victory in 2024.

He has also blotted his copybook with people across the political spectrum, from those on the left because he appeared to want a tougher stance on migrants (although in practice many believe he was too soft); to those who were angered by his support for Israel; to ordinary Britons who believed he had not followed through on his promises to make their lives better.

Our own Cyril Ramaphosa, once the darling of the country after Jacob Zuma was recalled as ANC leader, now has few people in his corner cheering for him.

He has angered many as the figurehead of a government that has allowed the problem of illegal immigration almost to overwhelm us.

And many have long since laughed off his promises of a better life.

Starmer was embroiled in a scandal by allowing the appointing of a Jeffrey Epstein friend, Peter Mandelson, as ambassador to Washington.

Ramaphosa is still trying to drag out accountability for the money in his Phala Phala couch.

In sum, not much difference between the two. Except that Starmer has done the right thing and resigned.

Which is why democracy doesn’t mean more is worse.