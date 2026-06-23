MK party slams ‘baseless propaganda’ linking Zuma to unrest

According to a report, 'about 20 000 illegal foreign nationals' gathered at the old Durban drive-in after fleeing the townships amid the 30 June deadline.

The MK party has denounced attempts to link its leader and former president Jacob Zuma to the July 2021 unrest and the planned 30 June march, dismissing the claims as baseless political propaganda and warning that such insinuations are designed to tarnish his name and reputation.

This comes after a TimesLive report that high-level sources close to Zuma say there are discussions about a possible repeat of the July 2021 unrest.

Zuma calls for peace

MK party national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the report does rely on facts, evidence or verifiable sources, but on anonymous claims allegedly from “sources close to Zuma.”

“President Zuma has repeatedly called for peace, discipline and lawful political activism. Any attempt to link him to unrest without a shred of credible evidence is a deliberate act of political mischief designed to tarnish his name and reputation.

“The MK Party rejects these insinuations with the contempt they deserve and calls on media houses to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and accountability instead of providing a platform for anonymous rumour and political smear campaigns,” said Mahlangu.

Police warning

On Monday, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia warned that the full might of the law would be used on those who undermine safety and security on 30 June.

“Our message is clear and unequivocal: the full might of the law will be brought to deal decisively with those who seek to undermine the safety and security of our people and our constitutional republic,” the acting minister said.

Cachalia added that the South African Police Service (Saps) is ready to deal with any challenges that may arise on the day, but should the need arise, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be asked to assist.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the deadline, saying that some individuals are using the immigration debate to create disorder.

Protests

In recent weeks, anti-illegal immigrant protests across several provinces in South Africa have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention, after demonstrators began openly threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property.

With the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa fast approaching, tensions are rising on all sides.

The civil society advocacy group, March and March, has set the date as a turning point, insisting that the state’s failure to enforce immigration laws has left ordinary citizens bearing the consequences.

Xenophobia

Last week, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola used the Commonwealth Africa Speakers’ Conference to deliver a blunt warning against xenophobic violence, stressing that migration must be managed lawfully and humanely while condemning fake news fuelling unrest.

Lamola stressed that anti-illegal immigrant groups planning to take to the streets calling for a national shutdown and demanding that undocumented migrants leave South Africa by the end of the month “do not represent the position of the South African government.”