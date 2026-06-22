UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation [VIDEO]

He resigned after less than two years in office, following a term characterised by policy U-turns and declining public support.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation after less than two years in office, in a term characterised by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity.

Starmer made the announcement on Tuesday.

His widely anticipated announcement comes a day before the 10-year anniversary of the Brexit referendum, which triggered the United Kingdom’s (UK) exit from the European Union.

Resignation

“Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically and financially in those questions, but I know the question being asked now is not who was best placed to change the Labour party to take us into power and to begin the vital work of improving lives for millions of people. Those questions have been answered,” Starmer said during an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.

“Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision,” he said.

“New leader will be in place before Parliament returns in September, I will remain in post until the contest is complete”



Keir Starmer announces he will resign as UK prime minister and leader of the Labour Party



Follow live updates and reaction: https://t.co/8HkQf7O9cD pic.twitter.com/oyZPA5C6Yc – BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 22, 2026

New party leader

Starmer said the process of picking a new Labour Party leader would be launched in July, and he would remain prime minister until his successor is chosen and in place in September.

“I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on 9 July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September.

“I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power, I will also give my successor my full and unequivocal support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago, better prepared for the challenges ahead and better able to ensure the Labour Party secures a second term in office,” Starmer said.

Starmer has been in office since leading Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024. In those two years, his popularity and that of the party have plummeted.

Trump

US President Donald Trump announced Starmer’s resignation before the prime minister revealed his decision on Monday.

“Keir Starmer will resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects – immigration and energy (open North Sea oil!). I wish him well! President DJT,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

BREAKING: President Trump confirms Keir Starmer is resigning as Prime Minister… before Starmer has confirmed it himself. The final humiliation. pic.twitter.com/yz33xD4rPt June 21, 2026

Pressure

Pressure on Starmer has been soaring since the Labour Party suffered disastrous local election results in May, losing hundreds of councillors to the hard-right Reform UK party and left-wing populist Greens.

Labour also lost its century-old dominance in Wales and was hammered by the Scottish National Party in the devolved parliament in Edinburgh.

The results added to a miserable few months for Starmer, who has been engulfed in scandal over his decision to appoint – and then sack – Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington.

*This is a developing story.