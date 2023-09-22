SANDF tragedy: We salute the sailors and soldiers we lost

Signing up to serve your country in any arm of the military means acknowledging that you’ll often be in harm’s way. Putting on your uniform means putting your life on the line. And while soldiers, airmen and sailors may die defending their motherland, it is doubly tragic if they die in peacetime accidents. This week, seven of our serving SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel died accidentally. Three submariners from the SAS Manthatisi drowned after being washed overboard by a wave during an exercise off the Cape coast. READ: Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to…

