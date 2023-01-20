Sanral can’t help sink small business

Editorial staff

Thanks to the avalanche of load shedding dished out to South Africans over the past few months, the last thing small businesses need are more obstacles to deal with.

But that’s exactly what Azizul Hakim Sayeed, co-owner of a cafe in Kruger Street faces each day after a large sinkhole in the characteristically busy road near his business in Centurion has led to a drop in foot traffic and thoroughfare from vehicles.

It’s not just Kruger Street that has been affected. Other sinkholes in Snake Valley Road and Hack Road in Irene have also plagued residents and business owners, while a massive sinkhole has closed the busy Hendrik Potgieter Road on the West Rand.

Pics: Sinkholes in Centurion killing area’s economy

No doubt there are countless other roads in Gauteng that have collapsed and progress to repair them is either nonexistent or moving at a snail’s pace.

Sayeed said: “We are losing a lot of feet in the door and drive-by customers. “The street used to be very busy. Our customers complain they can’t get to the shop. I tell the customers to drive around the block but they give up and go somewhere else.”

Making matters worse, the business has now been a victim of crime on more than one occasion because of the lack of traffic. As a result of the low turnover and crime, the cafe can’t pay rent and salaries this month.

Sayeed added: “We have been robbed twice since the sinkhole. It used to be a busy road but now that it is closed, the criminals take chances.”

ALSO READ: Khutsong sinkholes: Gravestones littered everywhere as cemetery on brink of being swallowed

Add in the soaring prices of just about everything due to fuel and food hikes, and you soon realise business owners have their backs to the wall. Sanral’s response to the sinkhole in Kruger Street?

The project to repair the sinkhole is out for tender and will close end of January. It’s just not good enough.