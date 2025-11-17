Seeing red over that card for Boks

The Boks have been on the receiving end of some strange refereeing decisions of late

Former Springbok captain John Smit spoke for many baffled South African rugby fans when he posted on X after Saturday’s Bok victory over Italy: “I made a conscious decision not to comment this weekend as I now realise I don’t know the rules to this new game well enough.”

Northern hemisphere supporters urged Smit to reacquaint himself with the “laws” of the game (not the rules, see?), while many South Africans wondered – after their team got a second permanent red card in a row – if there was not a new rule to ensure our teams play with a maximum of 14 men…

How on earth, many wondered, did Franco Mostert get the permanent red card? Was his tackle dangerous? Was there head contact with the Italian player? Why, if there was head contact and the tackle so dangerous as to warrant the ultimate sanction, was said Italian not removed from the field of play immediately for an HIA (head injury assessment)?

Without being overly partisan, we think the Boks have been on the receiving end of some strange, arguably unfair, refereeing decisions of late.

So many rules. So many ways of interpreting them.

Oh well, they just make winning that much sweeter.

