Boks showed ‘character and resilience’ in win against Italy, says Willemse

Springbok fullback Damian Willemse hailed the character shown by the matchday squad in their 32-14 win over Italy in Turin on Saturday.

The man-of-the-match especially praised the coaches for the plans they put in place after Franco Mostert’s permanent red card in the 12th minute, as well as the young players who stepped in despite not having featured for some time.

Coach Rassie Erasmus made 11 changes to the starting XV after their 32-17 win over France in Paris the week before. Several of these were playing for the first time on the end-of-year tour.

When Mostert was sent off the field, some of the more inexperienced players, such as 21-year-old prop Zachary Porthen, Boan Venter and Edwill van der Merwe were replaced by older hands.

Most of these came back on to the field, however, and showed maturity in handling a tough Italian team with a player down. Kwagga Smith even appeared to assume the role of captain in the absence of Siya Kolisi.

Springboks make do with 14 men

“I think the forwards and the tight five did a hell of a job, especially when Franco had to go off. We had to work really hard and come up with plans,” Willemse said after the win.

“Overall, I am very happy with the character and resilience everyone showed.”

The fullback said the team would draw confidence from the players who took their opportunity.

One of those was lock Jean Kleyn, who like his teammates, was under pressure in the first half. But he performed well in the lineouts and defence.

Willemse said the coaches showed trust in these players to pull through despite the odds.

“At half-time we came in and the coaches gave us clear plans and messages to go out in the second half. Italy pressed us and put a lot of pressure on us in the first 10 minutes but we stuck to the plan. It takes a team and trust to do what we did.

“Italy played very well. They are an all-court team. They have a good set-piece, strong defence, good attack and a very good kicking game. This team just keeps on performing and showing what this badge means to us, to South Africa and to our families.”

The fullback said the Springboks already “have an eye” on the clash against Ireland in Dublin next Saturday but they needed to enjoy the victory.

The Springboks face Ireland at Aviva Stadium before finishing their season with a clash agaisnt Wales in Cardiff the following week.