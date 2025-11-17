OPINION: Poor reffing contributing to Springbok red card woes

Despite the red cards issued to Bok players, the world champions have gone on to record impressive wins over Italy and France.

Another week, another perplexing decision, and another red card against the Springboks.

On Saturday, Franco Mostert became the second Bok lock to receive a straight red card in as many weeks, in the match against Italy, in Turin, a week after Lood de Jager got a red in the Test against France in Paris.

Both decisions, taken jointly by the match officials, were baffling.

If De Jager’s was borderline, Mostert’s was blatantly wrong, as there was no obvious head contact, and plenty of mitigation.

In World Rugby’s own video explanation of what constitutes a permanent, straight red card, referee Angus Gardner explains that it is the “act of thuggery, or dirty act seen in a game”, otherwise it should be a yellow and the decision sent to the so-called bunker for a review.

Ironically, it was Gardner who issued De Jager with a red card in the match against France.

How either of the De Jager and Mostert acts can be considered acts of thuggery is completely beyond me, as both players were trying to make legitimate tackles, which can be clearly seen in how bent they are in both instances.

Worse tackles

What is also vexing is that multiple other acts in the Boks’ game against Italy were not even looked at that at best were similar to the Mostert incident, while there were worse tackles in other matches at the weekend, with no straight red cards dished out.

In the match between Ireland and Australia, a controversial hit from Sam Prendergast on James O’Connor wasn’t even looked at by the officials.

In Wales thrilling win over Japan, it was a high hit from visiting replacement lock Harry Hockings on Welsh flank Alex Mann, with the Japanese player charging in at pace, his tackle hitting the chest and riding onto the chin, while he made no attempt to wrap, resulting in a yellow card, with the decision sent to the bunker.

Both incidents, to me, were more serious than the Mostert tackle, which just adds to the sense of injustice around these poor officiating decisions against the Boks. Also, there just doesn’t seem to be consistency in the red card, bunker, review process.