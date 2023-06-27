Semenya is still in the running

By Editorial staff

When Violet Raseboya is asked about her wife, Caster Semenya, she reacts by shifting in her chair and clenching her teeth before she responds.

If there’s one thing that Raseboya has made clear, it’s that she is very protective of her partner, who has been prodded and probed by athletics officials, the public and the media throughout her elite career.

So when Raseboya offers any response other than a disgruntled snarl, it’s worth listening to what she has to say.

Asked over the weekend whether Semenya was planning to retire, Raseboya made it clear that she wasn’t going to say much. But she said enough to raise the heads of everyone in the room.

“Don’t think she has retired,” Raseboya said, dropping the snarl and responding with a cheeky grin.

It’s unclear whether it’s even possible for Semenya to make a top-flight return, at the age of 32, with international rules still preventing her from competing against women without taking hormone suppressants.

As little as she is willing to reveal, however, Raseboya has made it clear that Semenya is not yet ready to hang up her spikes.

We might not know much else in terms of her future plans, but it’s a relief to hear one thing emerging from her camp: Semenya has not given up.