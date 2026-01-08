Celebs And Viral

Caster Semenya and wife celebrate nine years of marriage [PICS]

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

9 minute read

8 January 2026

04:08 pm

The pair tied the knot back in 2017

Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya, right, and wife Violet. Picture: Instagram

Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya, are celebrating nine years of marriage.

The pair tied the knot back in 2017 at Chez Charlene Wedding Venue in Lynnwood, Pretoria.

“Our perfect day,” Semenya wrote, captioning their wedding pictures at the time.

Before their white wedding, the pair held a traditional ceremony in Limpopo in December 2015.

Nine years of bliss

On Wednesday, Semenya shared a picture on Instagram expressing gratitude for their union.

“Today marks our 9th chapter of our union nke Modimo le Badimo barena ba re kgontshe go feta mo. Moshate,” she wrote.

Her wife also posted a video of them dancing in celebration of the milestone.

The couple have two children together, Oratile and Oarabile.

