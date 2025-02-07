Sorry, Ramaphosa, we still need the US

The president and a number of his ministers have since hit back at the US for their threats.

We may have just entered the second month of the year, but there’s already a strong contender for quote of 2025 from Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

McKenzie, never shy of lending his voice to an issue, yesterday wrote on X: “We should try by all means to restore ties with US government but let us open our eyes and minds, let’s make good use of our minerals, let us extract maximum benefit for our people.

“I see some call me an arse licker, as a leader of my people, I would lick arse if it means I keep my ppl alive and in jobs.”

ALSO READ: US secretary Marco Rubio will not attend G20 summit because SA ‘is doing very bad things’

McKenzie was responding to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s announcement that he would skip Group of 20 talks this month in South Africa, while accusing our government of an “anti-American” agenda.

The G20 Summit is in November in Johannesburg.

Rubio wrote on X yesterday: “South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote solidarity, equality, & sustainability. In other words: DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion], and climate change.”

Rubio’s announcement follows hot on the heels of US President Donald Trump, who early on Monday threatened to cut off all funding to South Africa until a full investigation into taking land from “certain classes of people” has been completed.

Ramaphosa and a number of his ministers have since hit back at the US for their threats, downplaying the impact it could have on South Africa.

While we always believe you must stand for what is right and not back down just to make peace, Ramaphosa and his crew would do well to at least listen to McKenzie.

We need the US, whether our government likes it or not. The sooner we mend fences, the better.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa responds to Trump, says SA has ‘not confiscated any land’