Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
22 Sep 2022
4:50 am
Opinion

South Africa escapes US punishment as Cold War II intensifies

US is looking at strengthening ties with SA and taking it out of the grips of Russia and China.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
What has been described in the Western media as a positive meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart Joe Biden might have disappointed many conservative South Africans who were hoping the Biden administration would punish Pretoria for its neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps they have forgotten that Biden was a vocal anti-apartheid campaigner in the US corridors of power as then US senator. American geopolitical interest has grown in Africa since both China and Russia have increased their presence here. Beijing has been participating in infrastructure projects in Africa and increased trade relations and investment...

