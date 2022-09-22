South Africa escapes US punishment as Cold War II intensifies

What has been described in the Western media as a positive meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart Joe Biden might have disappointed many conservative South Africans who were hoping the Biden administration would punish Pretoria for its neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps they have forgotten that Biden was a vocal anti-apartheid campaigner in the US corridors of power as then US senator. American geopolitical interest has grown in Africa since both China and Russia have increased their presence here. Beijing has been participating in infrastructure projects in Africa and increased trade relations and investment...

Perhaps they have forgotten that Biden was a vocal anti-apartheid campaigner in the US corridors of power as then US senator. American geopolitical interest has grown in Africa since both China and Russia have increased their presence here. Beijing has been participating in infrastructure projects in Africa and increased trade relations and investment with the continent via the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation.

Russia, then the Soviet Union, became as a friend of Africa with its military support including providing military training to liberation movements that fought colonialism and, in the case of SA, apartheid.

After a long absence, once more Moscow is making its presence felt on the continent after it was isolated by western initiated sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Now, following the fall of the Berlin Wall that marked the end of the Cold War, a new cold war is unfolding in a new dimension with some former Soviet Union countries joining Nato and the European Union and placing themselves in opposition to Russia.

There is an attempt by both sides to drag the Global South into the Cold War II and the latest scramble for Africa by Russia, China and the US mirrored the new direction and reconstruction of a new bipolar world.

Africa is set to be the new centre for the intensification of Cold War II. With China’s unparalleled dominance in east and central Africa in economic development and trade, SA, being the third largest economy after Egypt and Nigeria, is a target in the ensuing competition by Russia and China to outdo the US and vice versa on the continent.

America has identified the opportunity presented by SA’s current precarious economic situation. According to Dirk Kotze, professor of politics at Unisa, while Ramaphosa understood the importance of being non-aligned, the ANC’s pro-Russian position was influenced by hawks within the department of international relations and cooperation, the military and intelligence members who benefited from training by the former Soviets.

Kotze noted that Russia still had strong relationships with countries such as Egypt, Algeria and India due to the previous support they received from the Soviet Union. Even most of the ANC’s uMkhonto weSizwe cadres were trained militarily in the Soviet Union.

The visit by US secretary of state Antony Blinken couldn’t have been an isolated incident but part of the US strategy to court South Africa away from Russia and China. This could be a difficult task for Washington considering the pro-Russia left within the ANC wield much influence in the governing party.

Biden’s invitation to Ramaphosa was first of all symbolic to indicate America’s geopolitical interests far outweighed SA’s “mistake” of abstention during the United Nations anti-Russia vote. Both Biden and Blinken adopted a non-aggressive response towards South Africa and instead of opting to punish SA, the US is looking at strengthening ties with SA and taking it out of the grips of Russia and China.