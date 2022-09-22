Eric Naki
South Africa escapes US punishment as Cold War II intensifies
US is looking at strengthening ties with SA and taking it out of the grips of Russia and China.
President Joe Biden shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
