South Africa’s sport stars fly our flag high

16 September 2025

06:00 am

With triumphs across rugby, cricket, football, cycling and athletics, South Africa’s sports stars are proving their ability to compete with the best.

Springbok rugby players Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe and Aphelele Fassi pose with the Freedom Cup after their win against the All Blacks in Wellington. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

There’s nothing that sets up the mood for the week quite like your national sport teams and individual sportsmen doing well by either matching, or beating, the best the world has to offer.

South Africa’s sport teams have been flying the flag high.

The Springboks’ record win over the All Blacks in Wellington has given them the chance to win the Rugby Championship again.

The Proteas men’s cricket team recorded a one-day international series triumph over Australia Down Under and a drawn series against England in the United Kingdom, while they also won the T20 international series against England.

Bafana Bafana are well on their way to booking their ticket to next year’s Fifa World Cup in North America, topping their qualifying group by three points with two matches to go.

And the Bok Women reached the quarterfinals for the first time with brave performances at the World Cup.

On Sunday, Alan Hatherly retained his cross-country title at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Valais, Switzerland, adding to our medal haul after Tyler Jacobs secured bronze in the under-23 women’s short circuit race.

At the World Athletic Championships in Japan, Gift Leotlela and Akani Simbine reached the 100m final – although missed out on medals – while Adriaan Wildschutt finished the 10 000m final in a respectable 10th spot.

We salute our sports stars. Long may it continue.

