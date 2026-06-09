SA A team gunning for whitewash of England Lions in final one-day clash

The SA A team have picked up four dominant wins over the England Lions in the four-day and one-day series, and they will now aim for a clean sweep.

The South African A side are targeting a complete whitewash of the England Lions when their tour of England concludes with the final one-day match of the series at New Road Cricket Ground in Worcester on Tuesday (11am start).

It has been a dominant tour for the SA A team, as they have hammered their England counterparts in all four games so far.

They started by sweeping the four-day series two-nil, winning both matches comfortably by eight wickets.

Taking that momentum into the one-day series, they started it with a bang by winning the opening match by nine wickets, before producing arguably their most emphatic performance of the tour with a thumping 10-wicket win in the second game.

That secured the series with a match to play, and the SA A team will now be keen to finish their tour with a flourish, while the England Lions will be desperate to come away from a chastening home run with a consolation victory.

Second one-day game

The second one-day match took place at New Road in Worcester on Sunday, and saw another top all-round performance from SA A, after captain Marques Ackerman won the toss and chose to field.

The Lions put in a better batting performance than the first game when they were bundled out for just 119, but not by much as they made 198 all out with Caleb Falconer (45) top scoring, while four other batters got into the 20s.

The SA A bowling effort was led by rising talent Nqobani Mokoena, as he picked up 4/40 in 8.1 overs, while he was backed up well by Bjorn Fortuin, 2/30, and Nqaba Peter, 2/41.

It was then a brutal chase from the SA A openers as they powered to 201/0 in the 31st over, with young star Lhuan-dre Pretorius cracking 116 off 114 balls (10×4; 7×6), and Rubin Hermann hammered 83 off 69 (7×5; 5×6).

The SA A team will now head into the final one-day match as heavy favourites, having not been seriously tested by the Lions at all, while the English hosts will hope to produce their best game across both series to try and give the visitors a decent challenge.