Speed up access to sex offender register

The decision to make the National Register for Sex Offenders public is a significant step forward, but its success hinges on efficient rollout.

For far too long, sex criminals have got away with it. That nine out of 10 child sex abusers are repeat offenders is proof of this.

Now a decision to make the National Register for Sex Offenders public at the end of this month marks a turning point in the fight against sexual violence, with it aimed at curbing femicide and keeping parents in the know.

The first phase will prioritise “access for institutions working with children”. The next phase “will grant broader access for employers to promote safer hiring practices”.

But there’s a disclaimer. Its success depends entirely on how it is implemented as, previously, only institutions caring for vulnerable persons had access to the list and it took six weeks and cost R150 per request.

According to the office of minister of justice and constitutional development, the register had “32 501 active offenders convicted of a sexual offence, with an additional 10 325 considered for inclusion”.

It said: “When someone is convicted of a sexual offence in court, a secondary process must be completed to add them to the register. This involves obtaining an order for inclusion. The 10 325 cases pending are those awaiting finalisation of this order.”

Build One SA deputy leader Nobuntu HlazoWebster said: “It’s been difficult to understand why it isn’t public. We’ve referenced the UK, the US and Australia, where making the register public has led to important changes.

“In SA, you can always identify the victim of gender-based violence, but when you ask about the perpetrator, no-one knows. They could move into your household or workplace and you’d have no idea who they are.”

It’s a good move as sex pests should never be allowed to work with children. However, we can’t allow this process to be hindered by red tape.