6 Feb 2025

Put SA’s interests first, Mr President

As Ramaphosa delivers his address, South Africa needs clear solutions to electricity, crime, corruption, and national unity for a better future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the 2024 State of Nation Address at City Hall in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

This evening, the spotlight falls on President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town. It will be his first under the government of national unity.

We don’t believe that his address is a make-or-break for the coalition, but what he says will go a long way in determining if a unified government made up of different parties has a sustainable future.

We need to hear how government plans to deal with electricity, Transnet, National Health Insurance, the Expropriation Act, crime, corruption and water safety.

In last year’s speech he spoke of “a time of recovery, rebuilding, and renewal” as he celebrated 30 years of freedom and spoke of the year of Tintswalo, “democracy’s child”, and detailed her journey since 1994.

What will he say tonight? Our lead story today gives him a few tips.

There are many issues facing this country daily, but how we are dealing and have dealt with corruption should be first and foremost on his list of priorities if you listen to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of civil action organisation Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

He has a point as it is central to many of our problems.

Mr President, tonight, we hope you put the country’s interests first. You have a country crying out for a better life.

