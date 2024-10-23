Street names are significant

While some names should be changed to build the 1994 rainbow nation vision, controversial figures like Leila Khaled should be avoided.

The corner of Sandton Drive and another road that underwent a name change. Picture: Michel Bega

The quote, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet”, from Shakespeare’s play, Romeo and Juliet, is what Juliet thought at that moment – that a name is just a label to distinguish one thing from another.

It’s not what Shakespeare thought, or what anyone who considers it for a moment would think.

Our perceptions are coloured by the names of things; if roses had an ugly name, then we’d be subtly influenced by this and they would smell less sweet (or at least we’d think they did).

Most South Africans would rightfully argue that the process of changing street names is tedious and a waste of taxpayers’ money that should rather be used for service delivery.

People who are used to certain streets’ names tend to be confused or lost, especially if they haven’t been aware of the renaming process.

In early 2012, the names of 27 streets in central Pretoria were changed. But to this day, many people still use old names to avoid getting lost.

For example, Francis Baard Street is still Schoeman Street to many. It’s also easier to find Church Street than Stanza Bopape Street.

Most people use landmarks for directions. Someone would rather meet you at the corner of Sammy Marks Square and Tshwane House than at Madiba Street, which is better known by its old name, Vermeulen Street.

The same applies to the streets in Joburg which were changed in 2014.

Many people still call Lilian Ngoyi Street by its old name, Bree Street. It’s easier to locate Noord Street than Sophie de Bruyn Street.

That’s why the proposal to change Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive has caused tension.

Even though some names ought to be changed to build the rainbow nation envisioned in 1994, it must be agreed that names of controversial figures like Khaled should be avoided.

Name-changing serves to acknowledge those who have suffered in the past. It also helps the disadvantaged regain their dignity as they remember their heroes.

It preserves history and honours those who played a crucial role in the democratic dispensation in South Africa.

To dismiss the change of some names as a no-no is reversing the hopes Nelson Mandela had for the country, for it promotes inclusivity and recognises the contribution of diverse groups.

But the renaming of streets is good only when it is necessary. Shakespeare knew, better than anyone, the importance of names.