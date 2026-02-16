Stupid me for being a woman

Ah, yes, smart, empathetic women with opinions and autonomy - dreadful creatures.

Last week, the Hitler-loving, proudly racist podcaster Nick Fuentes – originator of the “your body, my choice” slogan, and a dinner guest of Trump – said some unpleasant things about women on his America First show, which is hardly news. But stay with me. There’s a point here.

If Fuentes becomes president, “every woman and girl is sent to the gulags. We will determine who the good ones are after the fact.”

The good ones? He smirks: “Women constrain everything. Every conversation. Every man. Everything… They are the ones hurting the fertility rate. They are the ones making us sympathetic to poor people, which are also brown people… They’re getting educated and they attack every man as a rapist and a paedophile. They’re henpecking and controlling all their men.”

ALSO READ: South African women remain locked out of economic power

Ah, yes, smart, empathetic women with opinions and autonomy – dreadful creatures. And the clincher: “The number one political enemy in America is women, straight-up.”

Sure, laugh it off as provocation from the far-right fringe, except that the mainstream behemoth Fox News regularly implies, even openly states, this very thing.

Primetime host Jesse Watters last month said of the anti-ICE protests in Minnesota: “I think they found our kryptonite: loud women and traffic… These women are putting people’s lives in danger, then blaming law enforcement. It’s straight-up witchcraft.”

Witchcraft, no less – and we know what happens when women are branded witches. Naturally, the message is diluted to be palatable, even witty, because haven’t you got a sense of humour? Isn’t “Resistance Mommies” funny, or “Minivan Militia”?

Another talking head, Tim Pool, contends females protesting are the “run-of-the-mill suburban mom who doesn’t really understand what she’s being asked to do”. The implication of men shaping malleable little lady brains is chilling.

ALSO READ: Valentino taught us to respect women, says partner

Watters adds: “Where’s daddy to tell these women to wise up?” The host of Fox’s second-most popular show also takes a pop at men, saying, “The resistance is being run by women, and men who cry”, demeaning men displaying (whisper it) emotion. Nick Fuentes would call them cucks.

But the main conservative problem remains female. And so JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” comes full circle. Meanwhile, Nick Fuentes giggles as he clarifies: “Breeding gulags.”