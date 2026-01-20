Valentino taught us to respect women, says partner

Italian fashion designer Valentino died at the age of 93

Italian designer Valentino Garavani loved creating outfits that made women beautiful, his partner Giancarlo Giammetti said.

“He always said, ‘It’s not my fault, I just like beauty’,” Giammetti told journalists outside the Valentino headquarters in Rome.

The designer, who launched his fashion house in 1960, dressed some of the world’s most famous women, from Elizabeth Taylor and Nancy Reagan through to Sharon Stone and Julia Roberts.

He was responsible for many iconic red carpet outfits and was perhaps best known for his gowns in a vivid “Valentino red”.

His legacy was that “fashion serves to embellish and not to ridicule”, said Giammetti, whose business acumen helped elevate the label to global prominence.

British actress Elizabeth Hurley and Italian designer Valentino pose upon arriving at the Festival Palace for the opening ceremony of the 60th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, southern France, 16 May 2007. Picture AFP

Valentino believed “clothes should be recognised for what they give to women, not for what the design wants to convey”, he said.

“From a creative point of view, he taught us to respect women.”

‘Nothing left’

Flowers are laid by a work of art in front of Valentino’s headquarters a day after the death of fashion designer Valentino Garavani at the age of 93, in Rome on 20 January 2026. Picture: AFP

The designer’s body will lie in state from Wednesday at the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation, next to the Valentino atelier in the historic centre.

There will then be a funeral on Friday at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and of the Martyrs in the Italian capital.

Luca Bonilli, a 21-year-old fashion student at Rome’s Belle Arti academy, was among those paying their respects Tuesday in front of the Foundation, where red roses lay in tribute.

Despite not knowing Valentino personally, the designer “had been a sort of mentor”, he said.

“It is a great loss. Even for those who are not interested in fashion, he was an important figure,” he said.

And with Valentino’s death coming just months after the passing of another Italian great, Giorgio Armani, “there is little or nothing left” of Italian fashion today, Bonilli said.

“When many Italian stylists and designers were still alive, I sense… the world of fashion was much more carefree and beautiful,” he added.