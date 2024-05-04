Opinion

4 May 2024

04:20 am

Sundowns seem unstoppable

Masandawana wrapped up a seventh consecutive league title this week, hammering Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 to win the league with six games to spare.

Rulani Mokwena - Mamelodi Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena (right) says Sundowns are going for a record points total this season. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of the DStv Premiership is such that right now, it is hard to see any other team ever winning South Africa’s domestic league title again.

Rulani Mokwena’s Masandawana wrapped up a seventh consecutive league title this week, hammering Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 to seal the deal with six games to spare.

Sundowns are all set to break their own points record this season, chasing the 71 points set by Pitso Mosimane’s Brazilians in the 2015-16 season, and they are also on target for an “invincible” campaign, with 19 wins, five draws and zero defeats up to this point.

There is no doubting Sundowns’ resources are greater than any other team in the country. The running joke is that even Sundowns’ second-choice side would probably win this league.

But with all the money in the world, a club still needs to be run properly, and Sundowns have become a well-oiled machine.

Their high-profile rivals, meanwhile, veer from frustratingly inconsistent, to downright dreadful. Orlando Pirates fit into the former category, their encouraging late season spurt not nearly enough to threaten the champions.

Kaizer Chiefs are firmly in the latter category, an awful campaign going absolutely nowhere. Pirates are 16 points behind Sundowns, Chiefs are 29 back. However much of an advantage Sundowns have in the bank, this is not nearly good enough.

Read more on these topics

football Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Soccer South African Premier Division (PSL)

