Sundowns beat Stellies to set up dream final against Pirates

The DStv Premiership champions did enough to scrape through to the final of the season-ending competition to keep their hopes alive of a domestic league and cup double.

Mamelodi Sundowns have set up a dream final against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates following a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup semifinal on Sunday afternoon at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The opening goal of the game came from an unlikely source in Khuliso Mudau who struck early in the first half. It was Mudau’s second goal of the season in cup competitions having also netted against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal last year.

Thembinkosi Lorch doubled his side’s in the 74th minute with a header inside the box from a Peter Shalulile cross. Shalulile missed from the penalty spot with 10 minutes left to play, skying his effort over the bar after Mudau was brought down inside the box. Stellies pulled one back through Genino Palace two minutes later to leave Sundowns fans on the edge of their seats in the closing stages of the game.

Shalulile was also denied by the crossbar on the stroke of full-time but the Brazilians held on to book a date with the Buccaneers for the final that is scheduled to take place at Mbombela Stadium on June 1. They will get a chance to avenge the defeat in the MTN8 final at the hands of Pirates earlier in the season.

Mudau makes the difference

The game got off to a frantic start with Stellenbosch threatening on the counter while Sundowns tried to put the ball on the ground on a bumpy surface. It didn’t take long for Sundowns to put their noses in front with Mudau giving the visitors the lead 11 minutes into the game from a turnover.

Lucas Ribeiro put him through on goal with a defence splitting pass and the right-back controlled it before smashing the ball past Stellies goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke. The end-to-end action was too much for assistant referee Zakhele Siwela who pulled hamstring trying to keep up with the pace and fourth official Christopher Kistoor replaced him on the line.

