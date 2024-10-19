T20 World Cup win within reach for Proteas women

The Proteas women’s team is on track to make history after their decisive victory over Australia, with Anneke Bosch confident they’ll peak in the final.

Proteas players celebrating a wicket during their semifinal against Australia at the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

In sport and business, the saying, “go big or go home”, has seldom been more appropriate than when applied to the performance of the Proteas in getting through to the T20 Women’s World Cup final.

They didn’t just beat Australia on Thursday night: against many expectations – except, apparently, their own – they thrashed them by eight wickets.

And that just does not happen to one of the giants of women’s cricket. Thanks to the Proteas, that’s past tense now…

And, ominously – if you’re a supporter of New Zealand that is – star top-order batter Anneke Bosch warned yesterday the best is yet to come for the Proteas.

Bosch ran rampant in the semifinal, hitting a career-best 74 not out off 48 balls and said afterwards: “We said we hadn’t played our best game yet and we probably still haven’t, But, hopefully we’re leaving it for the final now.”

If they win tomorrow night, they will do for South African cricket what no men’s senior team has been able to – bring a World Cup back home.

That would be a moment to savour as we look at our national trophy cabinet across a number of sports.

What a great time to be a sports fan.

