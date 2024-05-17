TikTok leads in AI transparency and media literacy initiative

TikTok said AI enables incredible creative opportunities, but can confuse or mislead viewers if they don't know content was AI-generated.

TikTok has partnered with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) to pioneer the automatic labelling of AI-generated content (AIGC), setting a new standard in the digital content space.

The C2PA addresses the prevalence of misleading information online through the development of technical standards for certifying the source and history (or provenance) of media content.

AI can confuse

TikTok said AI enables incredible creative opportunities, but can confuse or mislead viewers if they don’t know content was AI-generated.

“Labelling helps make that context clear − which is why we label AIGC made with TikTok AI effects, and have required creators to label realistic AIGC for over a year. We also built a first-of-its-kind tool to make this easy to do, which over 37 million creators have used.”

TikTok said this initiative not only bolsters transparency but also ensures that content consumers are well-informed about the origins of the content they interact with.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Google I/O 2024: All the Gemini and Android announcements

The key highlights of the initiative include:

Advanced AI Labelling

TikTok is now implementing C2PA’s advanced Content Credentials technology to automatically label AIGC uploaded from various platforms. This marks a significant step in maintaining content authenticity.

Media Literacy Campaigns

With expert guidance from MediaWise, TikTok is launching new resources to boost media literacy, helping users identify and critically assess AI-generated content and misinformation.

Industry Collaboration

By joining the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), TikTok is at the forefront of driving industry-wide adoption of transparency practices.

Media literacy

TikTok said as digital content creation evolves, transparency becomes increasingly important.

“TikTok’s leadership in adopting and promoting these technologies positions it as a key player in shaping the future of responsible media consumption.

“We believe this is a compelling story for your audience, shedding light on the innovative steps being taken to safeguard the integrity of digital content in Africa and globally,” it said.

TikTok said to help its community navigate AIGC and misinformation online, they are also launching new media literacy resources, which it developed with guidance from experts such as Mediawise.

ALSO READ: IEC and TikTok to ensure election integrity in SA