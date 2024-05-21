Asus debuts Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC with Windows 11 AI

One of the unique aspects compared to other Copilot+ devices is that it comes with a 15.6-inch 16:9 display

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now making its way into notebooks with Asus launching its first Copilot+ PC.

The Asus Vivobook S 15, is a 15.6-inch laptop with Windows 11 AI features and a Snapdragon X Elite processor with a powerful Neural Engine (NPU).

ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu said the company is at the beginning of a new era of personal computing.

“We believe that these devices are the future of consumer PCs and will drastically change the way we will work, study, create, and play.”

Strange display

The laptop features a 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, a Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos sound, a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a super-smart touchpad with scroll gestures.

One of the more unique aspects of this laptop compared to other Copilot+ devices is that it comes with a 15.6-inch 16:9 display,

This is not something you see much of these days, not to say that it’s a bad panel but a bit strange,.

It also offers portability, with a slim and light all-metal design, a high-capacity 70 Wh battery that lasts up to 18 hours, and ASUS USB-C Easy Charge.

Ports

The AI laptop comes with a set of I/O ports, including two USB4 ports that support fast charging, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, as well as WiFi 7 for super speeds up to 5.8 Gbps.

The Vivobook S 15 is designed for users who want to enjoy an enhanced AI user experience, whether for work, study, creation, or entertainment, but it does come with a premium price of nearly R30k.

Availability and pricing

Pre-orders for the Asus Vivobook S 15 pre-orders opened on Monday and will retail for R29 999. It will be shipped to pre-order customers from 18 June 2024.

