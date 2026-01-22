One dead, three injured after explosion at paint factory in Joburg

The explosion allegedly involved unknown and undisclosed chemicals.

One person has died, and three others were injured after an explosion at a paint manufacturing facility in Johannesburg.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Meson Road in Electron, Johannesburg South, on Wednesday afternoon.

Explosion

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said EMS firefighters and hazmat teams responded to reports of the explosion at the painting manufacturing facility at about 2:30pm.

Upon arrival, crews observed the scene smouldering.

“Preliminary reports indicate three casualties, including one fatality declared on scene. EMS Inspectors remain on site conducting investigations,” Khumalo said.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Standard Bank fire

Meanwhile, no injuries were reported following a fire at a bank south of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Emergency Services were dispatched to Standard Bank, located at 4 Ellis and Carnation Streets, Constantia Kloof, following a fire reported on Tuesday just after 9am.

Khumalo said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“Upon arrival, EMS firefighters conducted evacuation and firefighting operations, ensuring all staff were safely evacuated and accounted for.

“The fire has been contained, with firefighters remaining on site to carry out damping-down operations,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo added that smoke from the fire remained in the area.

“At this time, no staff injuries have been reported.”

Chemical incident

Last week, at least four people were treated for minor injuries following the chemical incident in Cape Town.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services responded to calls of smoke emanating from Ecowize in Montague Gardens.

Photos posted on social media showed an orange vapour cloud hovering over the area following the chemical incident.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the first responding officer immediately recognised that it was a chemical incident.

