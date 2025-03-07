Strengthening local government to root out corruption

Corruption undermines service delivery and trust. A crackdown with tougher laws, oversight committees, and technology can transform governance.

The pre-G20 Summit anti-corruption workgroup session in the Western Cape was a timely initiative, given the pervasive nature of corruption in South Africa, particularly at the local government level.

Corruption is a moral dilemma with far-reaching consequences for society. It manifests in various forms, including theft (particularly of land, which is the basis for human livelihood), embezzlement, bribery, nepotism and procurement fraud.

The consequences of corruption are dire: arrested economic growth, poor service delivery, crumbling infrastructure and a loss of public trust in government institutions.

Therefore, the government must introduce mandatory ethics training for all local government officials and councillors, focusing on moral rectitude and stewardship.

This training should be a prerequisite for assuming office and should be reinforced through regular workshops and assessments.

Local government is ideally positioned to drive nation building and social cohesion. However, it has instead become a breeding ground for corruption, factionalism and self-enrichment.

The fierce competition for political office within the ANC has diverted attention from community needs, exacerbating the problems.

The Municipal Systems Act and Municipal Structures Act are foundational to local government operations. However, these laws lack enforcement mechanisms, rendering them ineffective in curbing corruption.

Lawmakers must amend these Acts to include stricter penalties for noncompliance and corruption. For example, officials found guilty of corruption should face automatic disqualification from holding public office and forfeit all benefits.

We propose the creation of corruption registers at municipal level. These registers would list individuals found guilty of corrupt activities, serving as a deterrent.

All municipalities must be mandated to maintain and publish corruption registers quarterly. These registers should be included in annual reports and made accessible to the public to enhance transparency.

The current system of political appointments often results in underqualified individuals occupying key positions, leading to poor service delivery. We advocate for merit-based appointments and the professionalisation of local government careers.

Countries like China have positioned corruption as a crime against the state, leading to stricter enforcement and higher conviction.

South Africa should adopt a similar approach. Classify corruption as a high-level crime, akin to treason, with severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences and asset forfeiture.

Institutions like the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks play a critical role in combating corruption. However, they often lack the resources and independence needed to be effective. Communities are often the first to witness corruption, but lack the means to report it effectively.

Empowering communities to hold local government accountable is crucial. Government must establish community oversight committees that work alongside local government to monitor service delivery and report corruption.

Whistle-blowers play a vital role in exposing corruption but often face retaliation. Strengthening whistle-blower protection is essential. The state must enact robust whistle-blower protection laws that guarantee anonymity, job security, and legal support for individuals who report corruption.

Technology can be a powerful tool in the fight against corruption. Digital platforms can enhance transparency and make it easier for citizens to report corruption.

The state must develop a centralised digital platform where citizens can report corruption, track the progress of investigations, and access information on municipal expenditures.

While combating corruption is crucial for the health of any democracy, it is important to recognise the potential for anti-corruption efforts to be misused for political manoeuvring.

When these campaigns are selectively applied, targeting political opponents while ignoring the misdeeds of those in power, they risk becoming tools of oppression rather than instruments of justice.

This allows corruption to fester among the elite and sends a message to the public that anticorruption efforts are not about integrity, but rather about consolidating power. Consequently, the credibility of any genuine attempts to address corruption diminishes.

To combat these threats, it is vital anticorruption initiatives be implemented transparently and impartially, focusing on upholding the rule of law and addressing corruption universally, regardless of political affiliation.

Building robust mechanisms for accountability and fostering an independent judiciary are also essential steps in restoring public confidence and ensuring that anticorruption efforts remain a force for good rather than a weapon for political gain.

Curbing corruption at local government level requires a multifaceted approach that addresses both the symptoms and root causes of the problem.

By prioritising moral rectitude, strengthening legislative frameworks, building institutional capacity and leveraging technology, South Africa can create a local government system that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of its citizens.

The time for action is now; failure to act will only deepen the crisis and further erode public trust in government.