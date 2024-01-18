There’s a lesson in IEB matric results

Introspection would concern the state school system and how well it is doing – or isn’t doing – in preparing young people for the future.

Pupils sit for their English Paper 1 for their matric final exam at Tygerberg High School on 30 October 2023 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

We wonder if perhaps the ANC might pause for a moment to consider the achievements of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), which yesterday continued its record of maintaining a matric pass rate of 98% or more.

That introspection would, no doubt, concern the state school system and how well it is doing – or isn’t doing – in ensuring that the young people of our country are given the best possible launch into their future lives as productive citizens.

Not all the IEB schools are expensive fee-paying institutions. Some are humble. But all have achieved. We hope that we will see similar results in government schools but, even if we do, it should remind our education authorities to accelerate their efforts to make state schools better places… by eliminating pit toilets, for a start.

Confidence Dikgole, CEO of the IEB, said although the focal point was not the pass rate but the quality education and mental well-being of the pupils, “we continue to celebrate our pupils for maintaining the standard and tone, the teachers and parents as well”.

This is the sort of standard which can be set if the private sector is allowed to deliver essential services such as education. A lesson to be learned, maybe?

