Matric results: Why the long wait?

The department of basic education says the delay in announcing the matric results of the class of 2023 was due to increased workload for markers, analytics and verification. Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the delay in releasing the matric results was because the marking started late in December due to an increase in the work to prepare the results. ALSO READ: From Hilton College to Yale: Inside Khanya Mhlongo’s inspiring journey “Over the years, the work the department does before the results are released has increased. There [was] analysis that took place and verification to ensure no candidate is compromised,” he…

“Over the years, the work the department does before the results are released has increased. There [was] analysis that took place and verification to ensure no candidate is compromised,” he said.

“The marking used to start earlier in December but we realised markers had other work to complete at their schools.”

Mhlanga said they were aware of the anxiety it has caused pupils who have to enrol for further education and said they were discussing the way forward with stakeholders.

South African Teachers Union spokesperson Stephan van den Berg said even though the delay in releasing the matric results was regrettable, the reasons for this delay were understandable, as the integrity of the examination process was of critical importance.

“The union was present at the presentations by the national examinations irregularities committee, as well as the standardisation committee of the quality assurer, Umalusi,” said Van den Berg.

“From our observations, the union is satisfied with the reliability of the outcomes and that compared with previous years, the integrity and standard of the exams have been maintained.”

He said the effort and dedication of all those involved in the process was truly commendable. Political studies and international relations lecturer Dr Piet Croucamp said the delay in releasing the matric results created a massive problem.

“The thing about universities, is we have to prepare for the registration of students, their accommodation and other administrative processes,” he said.

Croucamp said the delay made the processes difficult as the academic year starts next month. Democratic Alliance shadow MEC of education Baxolile Nodada said the late release of matric results was concerning.

“We have raised this concern numerous times. We cannot be releasing matric results three weeks into the year. This year, the results are released a day after the schools had reopened,” he said.

Nodada said matric results have to be released sooner. “It has to be released as soon as possible, or in the first week of January,” he said.

Nodada said matriculants cannot prepare to go further their studies without knowing if they had passed.

“If you haven’t done well, you don’t know if you are going back to school, upgrading or rewriting and schools have already reopened,” he said.