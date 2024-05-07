Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

7 May 2024

04:20 am

There’s no point in Zuma hearing

The ANC's struggle with disciplining Jacob Zuma highlights political complexities and strategic concerns in South Africa.

Jacob Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma is seen in the Johannesburg High Court, 8 April 2024, as he appears during his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate in the upcoming general elections to be held in May. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The off again, on again, off again saga of the ANC’s disciplinary hearing of former president Jacob Zuma does not come as a surprise.

When it comes to disciplining any of the ruling party’s members, there are always stumbling blocks and excuses.

ALSO READ: ‘Strategically, Zuma still has upper hand’ in drama between MK and ANC

We are not saying the security concerns should be ignored, but is there a point in disciplining the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader?

Now or even after the elections? Political analyst André Duvenhage said: “The ANC is very concerned about its support base. As a result, they decided to take action against Zuma.

“And Zuma is controlling the political scene to the extent the ANC is concerned about taking him on because it may backfire.

“What is interesting is the disciplinary hearing has a higher media profile than the campaign of the ANC regarding the elections.”

ALSO READ: MK party slams ANC for postponement of Zuma disciplinary hearing

Zuma is currently suspended from the ANC after publicly campaigning for the MK party.

Duvenhage added: “I’m not excluding the possibility that the ANC and MK may negotiate a settlement after the election in which the MK gives their support to the ANC.”

There’s never a dull moment in South African politics. Watch this space.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Jacob Zuma MK Party uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: Dozens believed to be trapped in collapsed George building
South Africa ‘It’s not staged’ – Ramokgopa says no link between lack of load shedding and elections
Local News Community Chat: Are SA’s borders safe?
Elections Racial quotas removal and R5k stipend for graduates – political parties’ plans for unemployment
Elections ‘In some countries, it’s a crime to burn the flag,’ says Thuli Madonsela on DA election ad

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES