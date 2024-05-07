There’s no point in Zuma hearing

The ANC's struggle with disciplining Jacob Zuma highlights political complexities and strategic concerns in South Africa.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma is seen in the Johannesburg High Court, 8 April 2024, as he appears during his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate in the upcoming general elections to be held in May. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The off again, on again, off again saga of the ANC’s disciplinary hearing of former president Jacob Zuma does not come as a surprise.

When it comes to disciplining any of the ruling party’s members, there are always stumbling blocks and excuses.

We are not saying the security concerns should be ignored, but is there a point in disciplining the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader?

Now or even after the elections? Political analyst André Duvenhage said: “The ANC is very concerned about its support base. As a result, they decided to take action against Zuma.

“And Zuma is controlling the political scene to the extent the ANC is concerned about taking him on because it may backfire.

“What is interesting is the disciplinary hearing has a higher media profile than the campaign of the ANC regarding the elections.”

Zuma is currently suspended from the ANC after publicly campaigning for the MK party.

Duvenhage added: “I’m not excluding the possibility that the ANC and MK may negotiate a settlement after the election in which the MK gives their support to the ANC.”

There’s never a dull moment in South African politics. Watch this space.