Time for a dictator in SA

Brian Sokutu

If there was a master plan referred to as “progressive dictatorship” – a Thabo Mbeki-Paul Kagame solution – it would certainly be what South Africa needs today.

Former president Mbeki is remembered for dealing with burning issues head-on and being decisive on policy – no matter the magnitude of the fallout with his comrades in the ANC, or in the tripartite alliance.

He has also been credited for having brought much-needed economic stability to the country, with policies that cushioned the country against the global recession of the 1990s.

It was also during his presidency that we saw his intolerance of corruption and state capture – his bold move to show his second-in-command, Jacob Zuma, the door.

Zuma’s first fall from grace in 2005 was triggered by the damning judgment of Judge Hillary Squires, who found “not only convincing but overwhelming” evidence that then deputy president had a corrupt relationship with his friend and financial advisor Schabir Shaik.

Mbeki was left with no choice but to move with haste to remove from Cabinet Zuma who, years later emerged as ANC president – after being elected at the watershed party national elective conference in Polokwane.

Little did Zuma’s staunchest allies at the time – current ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi (now SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary) and SA Communist Party boss Dr Blade Nzimande – know that they would later be forced to push for his second sacking.

This time, due to his strong bond with the infamous Gupta family, known for having hollowed out state-owned enterprises in a widescale state capture, which led to billions being siphoned out of South Africa.

While Mbeki was vindicated for being decisive, much damage was done, which we continue to grapple with today.

Another decisive African leader, militarist Kagame, may be feared by his detractors, but the Rwandan president has so much to be credited for in his country – an economic growth path and taking care of the environment.

Africa’s fasted-growing economy, with agriculture accounting for 63% of export earnings, coupled with minerals and agro-processing, Rwanda has undergone rapid industrialisation.

This has been due to implementation of progressive government policies, which have also seen the economic boom improving the living standards of Rwandans.

Can we the same be said about South Africa – the continent’s most industrialised nation? Unfortunately, not.

The reason: indecisive leadership and a president who has to watch his back before taking any major decision.

Amid the many challenges we currently face – high crime rate, unemployment, slow economic growth, corruption and a growing disregard for the rule of law – President Cyril Ramaphosa has come up with impressive policies, which have remained a pie in the sky in the absence of implementation.

With a bulging Cabinet, Ramaphosa has been found to dilly-dally when required to take crucial steps.

Watching his back, he has been unable to appoint a deputy president to replace David Mabuza, after the 55th ANC national conference. He has been unable to rein in poor-performing ministers for fear of a fallout at party level.

Despite being voted party president with a huge margin during the race against Dr Zweli Mkhize, we are yet to see any bold moves to fire those implicated in the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Looks like only a progressive dictator can take us out of this quagmire.

