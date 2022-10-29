Alex Japho Matlala
4 minute read
Politics

Mbeki a ‘hypocrite who has used Ramaphosa to cleanse himself’, say analysts

'How Mbeki frames himself appears as if he is a political saint who was prevented from doing good.'

Former President, Thabo Mbeki during a memorial service for ANC DSG Jesse Duarte at the Johannesburg City Hall, 21 July 2022. . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Former president Thabo Mbeki does not regret his attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa amid criticisms of his leadership of both the ANC and government. However, an independent political analyst has called the former president a political charlatan. Independent political analyst Metji Makgoba said: “Mbeki is a leadership fraudster who must be challenged. He led a neoliberal capitalist government but used the rhetoric of Pan-Africanism and anti-capitalism to style himself as the man of the people. “He is a hypocrite who has used Ramaphosa to cleanse himself and his questionable legacy that promoted black capitalist fat cats under the pretence of...

