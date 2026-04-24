Time to examine the police books properly

Ramaphosa promotes CFO Puleng Dimpane to acting commissioner. She halted R228 million Matlala tender and flagged dubious transactions.

The decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to promote the SA Police Service’s chief financial officer (CFO), Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, as the acting national police commissioner makes sense.

She has been the financial watchdog of the service and has flagged some dubious transactions.

Among those was the R228 million health services tender awarded to a company run by criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

That fat little earner came screeching to a halt when Dimpane stopped payments. She later described the awarding of the tender as an “embarrassment” to the cops.

Interestingly, the man she will be replacing is General Fannie Masemola, who was officially suspended yesterday by Ramaphosa – and who is facing four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act himself in relation to the Matlala tender.

But Dimpane has also spoken out about suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, whom she claimed had abused information she supplied him to concoct reasons to disband the Political Killings Task Team.

That issue is at the centre of inquiries in both the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and before the portfolio committee on the police in parliament.

However, before we start painting Dimpane as some sort of policing saviour, because she is a “numbers person” rather than a career uniformed beat cop, let us not forget that “admin experts” have previously not done much in the way of running the police service properly.

We’re looking at you, Riah Phiyega…

It is about time, though, that we had good bookkeepers looking at the dodgy transactions which riddle both the cops and virtually all branches of government and state-owned enterprises.

Following the money is a good way to bring the corrupt mafias to account.

Let’s not forget that it was not investigations into hoodlum hits which finally brought down American gangster Al Capone – he was caught cheating on his taxes.