South Africa must clean up its act too

The youth-led Clean Street movement in the Ivory Coast declares war on filth. Volunteers unclog drains and remove garbage from streets.

There is a new, fledgling movement gathering momentum across Africa, driven by young people – and which could serve as an example to us on the southern tip of the continent, who often think we’re better than everyone else.

In Abidjan, capital of the Ivory Coast, young volunteers have declared war on filth, taking to the streets with shovels and rakes to collect and remove garbage and unclog drains.

The 22-year-old founder of the Clean Street movement, Mickael Yao, is appalled that Ivorians simply toss their rubbish into the streets, but “our streets are not rubbish bins”.

That last comment could apply in this country, where littering is the scourge of many areas, both urban and rural.

As they have discovered in the Ivory Coast, the littering is not only unsightly, it also poses health risks.

There are similar volunteer clean-up initiatives in Ghana and Benin, while in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, the streets are spotless, thanks to regular compulsory community clean-up days.

Having a clean environment can build pride in oneself and your country but, as Yao believes, it’s also key to your image abroad among investors and tourists.

“Any country that wants to develop must first be clean,” he says. Anybody listening here?