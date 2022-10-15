Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
15 Oct 2022
4:20 am
Opinion

Travel pass is long overdue

Editorial staff

While many will feel this is another tedious process for travellers, it’s about time stricter measures are put in place.

Travel pass is long overdue
Picture: iStock
It’s about time. For far too long there were too many questions about what happens with our poor rand – in and out of the country. The country lost – and is still losing – billions of rands due to state capture. We have our doubts if this money will ever be recovered, or those responsible for looting it will ever be prosecuted. But that’s not the only scourge we face. Every day, people are bringing in and taking goods out of the country and South Africa does not score anything. Until now. The South African Revenue Service (Sars), from...