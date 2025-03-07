Trump’s chaos strategy could make America loathed again

From tariffs to foreign policy shocks, Trump’s unpredictable moves may be reshaping the world—but at what cost to America’s global standing?

US President Donald Trump (R) puts on a “Make America Great Again” hat as he speaks with US Senator Rick Scott, Republican from Florida, upon arrival at Daytona Beach International Airport, enroute to the Daytona 500 NASCAR race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 16, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

The blundering onward progress of Donald Trump’s “Make America great again” (Maga) bulldozer would be comical were so much not at stake, not only in his own country, but also across the globe.

Hardly was the ink dry on his 25% tariffs on neighbours Canada and Mexico this week when the US president was back-pedalling, saying he would suspend the measures on vehicles for 30 days.

Perhaps someone with a better understanding of economics than him managed to explain that such taxes would hurt ordinary Americans through higher prices and job losses, and badly damage the US auto industry.

Yet, in a long rambling speech to Congress which was full of blasts at perceived enemies – some of whom were regarded not that long ago as friends – and factually incorrect statements, Trump gave notice that he has “only just got started” on his campaign to reshape the world in his own image.

And maybe there is some method there, although it is sometimes difficult to discern amid all the madness.

For instance, he shocked everybody with his ambush of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky … but that did break the logjam on peace negotiations on ending the Russian-initiated war in that country.

Likewise, his outrageous plan to turn Gaza into an Israeli Riviera by rebuilding it and expelling Palestinians has at least rocked some Middle East countries – and others – into action with their own ideas for reconstruction.

His other moves, though, like allowing his billionaire hatchet man, Elon Musk, to eviscerate the US civil service, chasing alleged wasted taxpayer money, could well backfire as vital services collapse because Musk and his executioners have no real idea what people do in government service.

By slashing aid here and demanding other countries do his bidding there, though, Trump may be fanning resentment of the US and making America hated again…