Ukraine shows it’s far from finished with Russian warplanes bombing

Ukraine’s “Operation Spiderweb” hit key airfields far from the frontline, rattling Russian confidence and capabilities.

An video grab taken from footage released by the Ukrainian Security Service on June 3, 2025, which allegedly shows the explosion of the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia following a special operation carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Picture: Ukrainian Security Service / AFP

The elite and the relatives of oligarchs may enjoy their vodka and Ferraris in Moscow as if life is one big party – but the Ukrainian drone attacks over the weekend have changed the world – and the world of war – dramatically.

News reporters and military experts alike described Kyiv’s “Operation Spiderweb” as coming from the script of an action movie.

The Ukrainians reportedly smuggled into Russia more than 100 remote-controlled, explosive-carrying drones.

They were carried in containers on trucks which, apparently, escaped Russian detection.

ALSO READ: Kremlin denies dragging out Ukraine peace talks

Pulling up close to strategic Russian airfields thousands of kilometres from Ukraine, the drones were disgorged through the retractable container roofs to make short flight to parked strategic bombers and other aircraft.

Many of these were destroyed or badly damaged, to the extent that analysts felt Russia’s nuclear strike capability, particularly, had been badly damaged.

Whether that is true remains to be seen – but there is no doubt the operation was a propaganda coup for Kyiv.

It showed there is no place safe in Russia and that low-tech, “asymmetric” warfare can be devastating.

It also showed that, as peace talks are in the offing, Ukraine is far from finished as many believe.

NOW READ: Zelensky says won’t play Putin’s ‘games’ with short truce