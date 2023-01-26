Brian Sokutu

Amid the high-profile African visit this week by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, I hope our leaders bring up the impact the Joe Biden administration’s proposed Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Bill, is bound to have on the continent.

SA’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has called for the legislation to be scrapped, describing it as “totally unwarranted – an intrusion that goes against international law”. In examining the adverse impact of the proposed law, Pandor’s stance is understandable.

When it becomes law, the Bill will ensure that the US monitored and assessed the scale and scope of Russia’s activities in Africa.

ALSO READ: US bill to counter ‘malign’ Russian activities could badly affect Africa, says Ramaphosa

There is also a threat that the US could impose sanctions and other restrictions against Russia and any African government supporting the Kremlin’s malignant influence and activities on the continent.

When it comes to relations with Russia, our foreign policy is driven by historic ties the former Soviet Union displayed during the struggle against apartheid.

With the country preparing to host the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders’ summit in August, President Vladimir Putin, is expected to land in SA.

Is the US expecting South Africa to halt the summit due to Putin’s arrival? In the ever dynamic geopolitical global environment, the US should respect the independence and sovereignty of African countries in choosing who to maintain diplomatic and economic trade relations with.

Besides being paraded annually in Washington during the US-African leaders’ summit, without any tangible two-way trade, translating into billions of dollars, the continent deserves better.

Any one-sided relationship Africa has with the US smacks of acceding to America’s bullying tactics and global agenda-setting.

ALSO READ: SA approached to mediate in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Ramaphosa

While it has a history of having aligned itself with worst governments that have shown disrespect for human rights, no African leader has ever called for sanctions to be imposed on the US.

Should African countries be punished for following a nonaligned approach on such conflicts as seen in Ukraine – believing that dialogue is the only solution?

While we want an end to the war in Ukraine, no amount US unilateral forcing Africa to cut ties with Russia is bound to help the situation. Only heeding expert advice from retired US secretary of state Henry Kissinger could bear fruit.

Known for his role of being an architect of the Cold War policy of detente towards the Soviet Union, Kissinger has warned that time was fast approaching for there to be a negotiated peace in Ukraine – reducing the risk of another devastating world war.

The veteran diplomat, whose insight could be used in helping to broker the peace process, has warned that a dream of breaking up Russia could unleash nuclear chaos.

According to Kissinger, the desire to render Russia “impotent” or to seek its dissolution, could backfire. Writing in the Spectator, Kissinger cautioned: “Competing societies might decide to settle their disputes by violence.

“All these dangers would be compounded by the presence of thousands of nuclear weapons, which make Russia one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers.”

ALSO READ: Why South Africa abstained from Ukraine vote at UN General Assembly

The moment calls for cool heads and not the squeezing of Africa through such ill-conceived laws such as the proposed Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Bill.