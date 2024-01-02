Use your time well before it’s too late

As the year draws to a close, we pay tribute to the luminaries who departed in 2023.

Every year, at this time, we journalists like to compile lists of those who have left us.

The names who passed through the 2023 departure lounge were all stars of sport, entertainment or politics.

There was Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the best footballers of all time and the man who helped get England their famous World Cup victory in 1966.

From the entertainment sector were the ageless bombshells Gina Lollobrigida, Racquel Welch and Tina Turner, as well as David Crosby and Sixto Rodrigues (whose Cold Fact album won the heart of many South Africans). Then there were some of the “naughties” of the ’60s like Mary Quant (whose mini dress scandalised society) and Jane Birkin (whose propensity for ditching her clothes was similar).

Our own Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s distinctive political and social voice went silent, too, as did Henry Kissinger’s.

No matter how famous, then, you cannot outrun time. To quote famous children’s author Dr Seuss: “How did it get so late so soon? It’s night before its afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness how the time has flewn. How did it get so late so soon?”

Use well the time you are granted – you can never get it back.