Health Department warns number of mpox cases rising in SA

The Health Department has warned that the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox is gradually rising in the country.

It comes after two cases have recently been recorded in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Confirmed cases

This increases the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to ten since the beginning of the year

The two new cases include a 32-year-old and a 45-year-old patient from Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said they are embarking on a vaccination drive against mpox amid the increase in the number of cases.

“The vaccination programme will target the most affected provinces, which currently include Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Vaccinations

Mohale said both patients have not travelled out of the country.

“Vaccination helps to control the spread of this preventable and manageable disease, with vaccinated individuals being protected from becoming infected and from developing severe complications.

“Members of the public are urged to be extra vigilant of mpox symptoms, and those who suspect that they are at risk of mpox infection are advised to consult their nearest health facility or healthcare provider for screening and testing, and to find out if they are eligible for this life-saving vaccination,” Mohale said.

Priority

Mohale added that priority will be given to people at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“This includes those who came into close contact with people who tested positive, people with multiple sexual partners and travellers going to areas where there is an outbreak of mpox. Where indicated, vaccination will be offered to pregnant women and children older than 2 years.

Mohale said the department received around 10 500 doses of the mpox vaccine, Imvanex as a donation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control through the Access and Allocation Mechanism for Mpox, in an effort to combat the various mpox outbreaks in the African continent.

Mpox

Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low case fatality rate.

The risk of wider transmission remains low in South Africa, but anyone can contract mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race.

“Common side effects that might be experienced following immunisation include pain, redness, swelling and itching at the injection site; muscle pain; headache; nausea; and fever,” Mohale said.

“However, most side effects disappear on their own within a few days without treatment. These side effects can be managed by having enough rest, staying hydrated and taking medication to manage pain, if needed”.

The virus is generally asymptomatic and treatable, but not curable.

