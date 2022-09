The rise of violence in our schools is becoming a never-ending problem reflecting a broken system at home, in our communities, as well as in schools. I am worried and scared. Having to deal with this issue has becoming harder and there is a great need for it to be given a lot more attention. There were probably 10, if not more, cases in the first six months of this year which involved pupil-on-pupil violence, teacher-on-pupil violence, and so on. What’s the matter with our children? Are they battling something we can’t help them with? Don’t forget about all the...

There were probably 10, if not more, cases in the first six months of this year which involved pupil-on-pupil violence, teacher-on-pupil violence, and so on. What’s the matter with our children? Are they battling something we can’t help them with? Don’t forget about all the weapons children use on each other, or the video footage showing how pupils would rather take videos than stop the brawls because they also feared for their own lives.

Even worse, most of the time no adults show up, which is horrifying. Just last week, a Grade 10 pupil at Mayville Secondary School in Durban died after allegedly being stabbed in a fight.

In January, a 16-year-old pupil from Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, allegedly shot dead a peer during an argument, then turned the gun on himself, while in February, a 17-year-old King Edward VII School pupil was stabbed outside Madison Avenue nightclub in Sandton.

Another incident in May, involved a Grade 6 pupil who was allegedly stabbed by a fellow pupil at Zama Primary School in Zastron, Free State. Do parents even sit down with their children and discuss these atrocities? Do they try to make pupils aware of how bad this is and the importance of fighting against it?

There has been much violence in schools due to bullying, and addressing it remains a major challenge. Is it bullied children who choose to defend themselves in such a manner?

Growing up we were always taught to stand up for ourselves in literally everything and perhaps this is where the problem started. Our parents never understood the concept of bullying, because while it was important to be brave, violence was never the answer.

Parents should be on the lookout for signs. They should have a very close relationship with their children, and be able to spot signs.

Other causes of violence in schools included academic tension, lack of consequences for poor behaviour, and violence modelled by society. The schools themselves have a huge role to play here. A beefed-up security system must be in place at school entrances.

Random checking for drugs and weapons should be paramount and the government needs to ensure schools have police officers linked to them and work in partnership to deal with serious issues, while communities should help to instil values.

It is crucial communities assist to break down this culture of violence. We constantly tell children what they should not do, but we need to help them learn how they should act, respond and contribute to society.

Parents, teachers and communities at large: we all have a responsibility and accountability towards our children and our country. If it takes a village to raise a child, then the village has to take responsibility for how the child turns out.