Wada doesn’t understand South Africans regard deadlines as oppressive

Oh dear. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa is having “sleepless nights”. All because the international sports anti-doping body is being nasty to us as they don’t understand that South Africans regard deadlines as oppressive.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) gave South Africa until this Friday to amend legislation to align with the World Anti-Doping Code which was amended in 2021. It was one of only two countries, along with Bermuda, which had failed to meet the deadline.

It was not as though the deadline came as a surprise: On 23 September, Wada said South Africa was noncompliant and would face the consequences, which might include a ban on displaying the national flag or singing the national anthem at international sports events.

Last Wednesday, Wada issued just that threat and, six days later, Kodwa assured the country that the flag and anthem would be safe because he was lodging an appeal against the decision with the Court for Arbitration for Sport.

The fact that it took two wake-up calls to wake up our minister from his slumber (oh, the irony of his current insomniac nights) is proof that incompetence is so deeply embedded in our ANC administration that even our national symbols are under threat.